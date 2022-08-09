Thornton Heath: Flowers laid at site of fatal gas explosion

Flowers were laid near the site of a gas explosion in Thornton Heath that killed a child and hospitalised three others.

Plush toys and letters were also left as people paid their respects in the aftermath of the incident on Galpin’s Road.

Firefighters said they were called to the scene at around 7am on Monday (8 August) after a terraced home collapsed.

Confirming the child was pronounced dead at the scene, London Fire Brigade said: “Our thoughts are with their family, friends and the local community at this time.”

