Alexandros Kapraras, a London artist who was in a coma with Covid-19 for five weeks, has spoken about overcoming the illness and how he gets the most out of life.

Mr Kapraras, originally from Cyprus, caught coronavirus and was admitted to hospital in July 2021.

It was not until December of that year that he was discharged.

Back then, he was severely disabled and struggling to walk, with doctors and friends unsure he would make a recovery.

But over a year later he is enjoying life - and wants to encourage others to do the same.

Sign up for our newsletters.