Lori Vallow addressed the court ahead of her sentencing, claiming her murdered children are “happy in heaven”.

The 50-year-old was convicted in May of killing her seven-year-old son Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old daughter Tylee Ryan, who vanished without a trace in September 2019.

She was also found guilty of conspiring to kill her husband Chad Daybell’s first wife, Tammy, who died in October 2019.

“Jesus Christ knows the truth of what happens here,” Vallow told the court.

“I have had many communications from people now living in heaven, including my children... because of these communications, I know that my children are happy and busy in the spirit world.”