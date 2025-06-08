A reporter was left coughing and gasping live on air while covering the Los Angeles ICE protests.

CBS Los Angeles captured the harrowing scene of law enforcement using tear gas to dispel demonstrators who gathered to protest immigration raids at the Metropolitan Detention Center on Saturday night.

“We have fireworks going off, tear gas is in the air, people are dispersing,” KCAL reporter Lauren Pozen relayed to anchors.

She could be heard coughing offscreen and struggling to speak before adding, “I can’t see anything. I’m sorry, I can’t see anything.”

The CBS LA anchors urge Pozen to leave the scene, asking to switch to a chopper shot of the chaos as the reporter continues coughing.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has deployed the National Guard to quell the protests.