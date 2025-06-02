Emmanuel Macron waxwork ‘borrowed’ from museum by French activists

A waxwork of Emmanuel Macron was removed from a French museum on Monday, 2 June, by activists who said they were "borrowing" the piece.

Greenpeace released footage of the figure being bundled in a blanket from its exhibit at the Grevin museum in Paris.

The group said the waxwork was "borrowed" as they believe that "he does not deserve to be exhibited... until he has terminated French contracts with Russia."

The figure was then seen outside the Russian embassy in the city alongside protesters.