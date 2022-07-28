Malala’s remarks on women’s freedom met with applause at Commonwealth Games opening

Malala Yousafzai's speech at the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games was met with roaring applause as she spoke of women's freedom.

The activist described the young athletes as representing a "shared hope for the future" for millions of girls and boys across the Commonwealth, where "women can fully participate in society."

Malala told the audience to remember that "every child deserves the chance to reach her full potential and pursue her wildest dreams" in her closing remarks.

