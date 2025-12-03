MH370: Former pilot shares theory of what really happened to missing flight

A former pilot has shared his theory of what really happened to the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370.

A total of 239 passengers and crew were aboard the Boeing 777 when it disappeared on 8 March 2014.

While governments stopped their official search for the aircraft in 2017, experts in the aviation industry continue to look for answers.

In BBC documentary Why Planes Vanish: The Hunt for MH370, Jean Luc Marchand, former air traffic manager at Eurocontrol and retired commercial pilot Captain Patrick Belly, say they are convinced the plane was steered off-course by an experienced pilot.