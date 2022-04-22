Man stranded in Florida forest for two days rescued by helicopter

A man who had been stranded for two days in a dense Florida forest after falling out his canoe has been rescued.

Seminole County Sheriff’s Office helicopter crew winched Davidson Anjab, 39, to safety after his canoe capsized in Alexander Springs.

Davidson’s two friends were able to get back into the boat, but Davidson was not so swam to shore. The men called for assistance when Davidson failed to meet them.

Davidson was found weak and dehydrated after 40 hours out in the elements and taken straight to hospital.

