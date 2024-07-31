Moment homeless man pushes postman onto Tube tracks caught on CCTV

A homeless man pushed a stranger onto London Underground tracks at Oxford Circus in February, newly-released CCTV shows.

Brwa Shorsh, 24, shoved postman Tadeusz Potoczek, 61 - who he did not know - off the platform on the southbound Victoria line.

Mr Potoczek, who was on his way home from work, narrowly missed touching the live rail.

He was helped back up to the platform by a fellow passenger.

The driver of an oncoming train said that “if he had been on the track a few seconds later, he would have been killed”, Inner London Crown Court heard.

Shorsh found guilty by a jury after 32 minutes of deliberations.

He will be sentenced on 26 September.