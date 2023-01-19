Independent TV
Manchester airport staff defrost plane’s frozen wing after runways shut due to snow
Snowfall forced the closure of both runways at Manchester Airport on the morning of Thursday, 19 January.
Staff at the airport were filmed defrosting a plane's frozen wing as passengers sat inside the aircraft awaiting takeoff.
The airport said health and safety will always be their "top priority" and advised passengers to contact their airline for information.
At around 8:40am an update was tweeted that operations had resumed following the disruption.
