Thick smoke billows as Manchester bus engulfed by flames during rush hour

Huge clouds of smoke billowed from a double-decker bus in Hale, Greater Manchester, after it caught fire at around 8:30am today, 5 January.

Eyewitness David Golding, who recorded a video of the blaze, said: “Black smoke from the fire swamped the village and was blowing across the road over the neighbouring shops.”

“Two fire engines from Altrincham and Sale fire stations attended the scene and extinguished the fire,” a Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.

“Fire crews were on scene for approximately forty-five minutes and left after making the scene safe.”

Sign up for our newsletters.