A speeding driver filmed himself inhaling nitrous oxide balloons before ploughing into a wall and killing his passenger.

Rohail Jillani, aged 18 at the time, had been driving his Mercedes at almost 100mph before crashing into a railway bridge on the Mancunian Way, Manchester, in January 2022.

In Snapchat footage, he can be seen with no hands on the wheel as he raced at 98mph and gloated about his “big day”.

Nadia Yusuf, 17, was sat in the passenger seat and died in the collision.

A third person in the car - a male aged 18 at the time - sustained significant life-changing injuries.

Jillani was sentenced to eight years and eight months in prison at Manchester Crown Court on Wednesday 4 October after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

He was further disqualified from driving for nine years and ten weeks.