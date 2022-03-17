Mariupol residents evacuate besieged city devastated by Russian attacks

Footage shows dozens of Ukrainian people leaving their home in Mariupol after it was besieged by the Russian army.

The city in south eastern Ukraine has been attacked relentlessly under Russia president Vladimir Putin, with hundreds being held hostage in a hospital and premature babies tragically being left behind.

New videos show heartbroken Ukrainians head onto coaches as they prepare to seek asylum.

