Rescuers search rubble as two bodies found after Marseille building explosion

Rescuers are searching rubble after an explosion that caused two residential buildings to collapse in Marseille on Sunday, 9 April.

At least two bodies have been found following the blast, local authorities said.

The cause of the explosion has not yet been established.

Five people were taken to hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries and a sixth person was treated for shock, interior minister Gerald Darmanin said on Sunday.

“Thoughts are with Marseille,” president Emmanuel Macron said on Twitter.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.