Martin Lewis shares ‘easy win’ to beat energy price cap rise

Martin Lewis has shared an “easy win” to beat next week’s energy price cap rise.

From Tuesday (1 April), the energy price cap will rise by 6.4 percent.

Speaking on The Martin Lewis Podcast, the financial guru explained how while the rate of the price cap goes up, the rate of the cheapest fixes are coming down.

“This is because the April price cap isn’t about current prices, it’s actually based on average wholesale prices from November to February,” the Money Saving Expert founder said.

“The rate of the cheapest fixes is based on current prices that energy firms can buy right now and they have dropped, so the differential has grown.”