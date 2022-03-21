Martin Lewis warns Sajid Javid cost of living crisis could ‘disable people’s lives’

Martin Lewis warned Sajid Javid that energy price rises could “disable people’s lives” during a discussion on Good Morning Britain.

Sitting alongside co-host Susanna Reid, Lewis “put on his campaigner’s hat” as he grilled the health secretary on Monday morning.

“People on oxygen concentrators, people on dialysis machines and people with electric wheelchairs are in panic and shock that their lives are going to be cut off because of this energy rise,” he said.

“Will you champion these people and make sure we don’t disable their lives?”

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.