Martin Lewis fumed as he hit out at “criminal” scammers who used his image to con a couple out of their entire life savings of £120,000.

Gill Casey appeared on This Morning on Tuesday (2 September), where she revealed that her husband Tim fell for a fake post of the Money Saving Expert founder, and he was tricked into investing through a bogus Bitcoin website.

Responding to Casey, who said her husband died in 2024, Lewis described feeling “devastated” to hear that people are using his image to swindle individuals out of their money, and reiterated that he “does not do adverts or recommend making money products”.

“If you see those adverts on social media, they are criminals. The way they draw you in with £250 as a usual amount, and they persuade you to put more money in.”