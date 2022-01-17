Watch live as activists march for voter rights on Martin Luther King Jr Day

US civil rights activists are marching in Washington DC on Monday (17 January), urging President Joe Biden's administration to pass a law protecting voting rights.

Monday also marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday remembering his legacy in combating racial inequality.

Dr King's eldest son, Martin Luther King III, his wife, Andrea Waters King and their daughter, Yolanda Renee King, will lead the march.

First Lady Jill Biden is also expected to be in attendance.

Other marches and parades will be taking place across the nation on Monday.

Sign up to our newsletters here.