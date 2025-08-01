A recent MasterChef contestant has claimed the BBC offered her the “solution” of being edited out of the show after telling producers that she did not want the programme to be broadcast following allegations against presenters John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

Sarah Shafi, who filmed for the cookery show last year, appeared on Newsnight on Thursday (31 July) where she said that she felt like she was “pressured” to say yes during a “heated conversation”.

She said that she was “flabbergasted” when she was asked, stating she felt she was an example of a woman being “silenced into extinction”.

Wallace was axed from the BBC after an independent report substantiated 45 allegations against him. He apologised but said that “none of the serious allegations were upheld”.

Torode was also fired after a claim against him using "an extremely offensive racist term" was upheld.