Mauna Loa volcano spews lava in mesmerising flyover footage

Mesmerising footage captured from the skies shows Mauna Loa volcano spewing ash and lava into the air.

The world’s largest active volcano started erupting on Sunday night (27 November) in Hawaii for the first time in 38 years.

No populated areas were under threat, the US Geological Survey said on Monday, but officials will provide ongoing updates if that changes.

Dozens of earthquakes were triggered by the eruption, one of a 4.2 magnitude on the Richter scale.

