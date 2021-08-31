House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy slammed President Joe Biden's administration for "leaving Americans behind" in Afghanistan as America ends its 20-year military presence.

The Pentagon has admitted as many as 250 Americans who wanted to leave Kabul are stranded there after the US flew its final evacuation out of the country.

McCarthy said: "Never in my lifetime would I ever believe America would have an administration knowingly make a decision to leave Americans behind.

"Just two weeks ago, the president promised this nation that he would not leave until every single American was out."