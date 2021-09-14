Lewis Hamilton buys Met Gala table and invites up-and-coming Black designers

Lewis Hamilton clearly recovered from his tangle with Max Verstappen at the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday (12 September) as the British F1 driver was one of the stars to make it to this year’s Met Gala .

Hamilton, who has become a vocal critic of the lack of diversity in his sport, bought a table at the event so he could promote four up-and-coming Black designers who might have otherwise struggled to gain access to show a prestigious showcase.

Speaking to red carpet host Keke Palmer, Hamilton explained that he was wearing one of the designers Kenneth Nicholson on the night.