Passengers flee from plane after it catches fire at Miami airport

A plane carrying 126 people caught fire after a landing gear failure caused it to slide across a runway at Miami International Airport on Tuesday evening (21 June).

The Red Air flight, which had travelled to Florida from the Dominican Republic, quickly burst into flames and sent passengers running from the aircraft.

Three people sustained minor injuries and were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they had the fire under control and mitigated fuel spillage.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.