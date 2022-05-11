Michael Gove has ruled out an emergency budget to provide help to those struggling with the cost of living crisis.

In a bizarre interview with the BBC, the cabinet minister adopted a Liverpudlian accent to tell people to “calm down” over the lack of extra financial help before the autumn budget.

“It’s example of some commentators trying to take a statement that is commonsensical, turning it into – capital letters – a big news story, when the Treasury quite rightly say, ‘Calm down’,” the minister told BBC Breakfast.

