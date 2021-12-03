Oakland County Prosecutor Karen MacDonald told a press conference that Ethan Crumbley's Mother texted "Don’t do it" before the deadly Michigan school shooting that killed four and injured eight.

Ethan Crumbley’s parents have been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the deadly shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan.

Prosecutor Karen McDonald said she was bringing charges against Ethan Crumbley’s parents because while he is the one who pulled the trigger, “there are other individuals who contributed to this”.

