Mick Lynch blasts government’s new anti-strike action plans

RMT boss Mick Lynch has blasted the government plans to combat strike action, saying the country is on the verge of an ‘oppressive regime’.

Lynch has recently been taking the lead in ongoing rail strikes over pay, and the new mini-budget has put those at the top in an even better position.

“Students will have a higher marginal tax rate, when they start work, than multi-millionaires in this country”, he said on LBC.

“We are on the verge of an oppressive regime, led by right-wing zealots.”

