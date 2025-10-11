French police use pepper spray on migrants trying to cross English Channel

French police have used pepper spray to stop migrants from trying to cross the English Channel.

Footage shared on Friday (10 October) shows a group of around 100 people gathered on Gravelines beach in northern France as they attempt to board a small boat.

As they approached the dinghy, French police use a spray to try and deter them, with migrants shouting “please” at the officers.

At least 70 people were able to make their way to the boat and set off across the Channel towards Dover.

It comes after the first group removals of small boat migrants under the new UK-France agreement took place on Thursday (9 October). Some 19 individuals were sent back across the Channel this week, after seven were returned in September.