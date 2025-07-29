Republican Senate candidate spells name of own state wrong in campaign video

A Republican Senate candidate's campaign advertisement featured an incorrect spelling of his state.

A video promoting Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA) was published on Monday (28 July).

Mr Collins begins the advertisement by saying: “Out of touch Democrats like our two U.S. Senators will fight harder for MS-13 gang members than they will nursing students at UGA.”

The video features a line from Donald Trump, with the US president praising Mr Collins for doing a "great job."

At the end of the video, text on screen read: "Georiga, let's ride."

As of 11am ET, the video remained up on Mr Collins' campaign account on X.