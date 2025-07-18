Watch: Mike Johnson claims Trump’s approval rating is at 90%

This is the moment Mike Johnson claimed Donald Trump’s approval ratings are “skyrocketing”.

The House Speaker made the remarks during an interview with CNBC on Friday (July18). Johnson declared that while Trump is “the most attacked political figure in the history of American politics,” he is also the most “resilient”.

“And you see at the same time, his approval ratings are skyrocketing,” the Speaker continued. “CNN had a story, I think a day or two ago, he was at a 90% approval rating. There's never been a president that high.”

Trump’s current approval rating stands at 44%, according to a Morning Consult poll released Monday (14 July).