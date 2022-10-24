South Korea says exchange of warning shots with North Korea ‘undermines peace’

Both North and South Korean officials revealed they exchanged warning shots along their disputed western sea boundary on Monday, 24 October.

Kim Jun-rak, a spokesperson for South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the country's navy fired shots to repel a North Korean merchant ship they say violated the sea boundary.

North Korea’s military said it fired 10 rounds of artillery shells back as a warning to South Korea.

"We urge North Korea to stop its continued provocations and absurd claims to undermine peace and stability on the Korean peninsula," Mr Jun-rak said.

