Watch a timelapse video of a shelf cloud passing through Minneapolis as storms have battered the city for two nights in a row.

Eyewitness footage captured on Monday (28 July) shows the powerful clouds rolling across the skyscrapers in the city centre.

Back-to-back nights of severe storms with 70mph winds across Minnesota have caused power outages and sent trees toppling down.

As of early Tuesday (29 July), Xcel Energy reported that approximately 80,000 of its customers in Minnesota remained without power.