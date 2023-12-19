Mission: Impossible theme interrupts House of Lords ceremony

A House of Lords introduction ceremony was interrupted by the Mission: Impossible theme tune on Monday, 18 December.

Robert Douglas-Miller, who was appointed a life peer by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in order to take up his Government post as an environment minister, was about to swear the oath of allegiance to the King when the film’s song played from Lord Woodley's phone.

The Labour peer later spoke in the chamber, apologising for the interruption.

“I have never been so embarrassed in all my life, I am sincerely sorry," he added.