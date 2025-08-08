A helicopter in Mississippi crashed into a barge after it hit power lines, killing two people.

Footage recorded by horrified onlookers on Thursday (7 August) shows the aftermath of the crash, as plumes of black smoke rise into the air.

​​Witness Adam Briggs said he was on the shore opposite when he saw the helicopter “hit the power line” and “blow up”.

The two people onboard the aircraft have since been confirmed dead by the Federal Aviation Administration. No other injuries were reported.