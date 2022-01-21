New fleet of Apache helicopters unveiled by the MoD

The Ministry of Defence has unveiled a fleet of Apache AH-64E Version 6 aircraft, replacing the Apache AH Mark 1, which reaches its Out of Service Date in 2024.

More than a dozen new attack helicopters are undergoing test flights with the British Army after the first choppers arrived at Wattisham Airfield over a year ago in November 2020.

The new fleet have improved sensors, upgraded weapons systems and heightened communications compared to their predecessor and can reach speeds of up to 300kmh (186 mph).

