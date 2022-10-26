At least 100,000 Britons are missing out on a simple way to save on their council tax, Martin Lewis has revealed.

On his ITV programme The Martin Lewis Money Show, the financial expert detailed why many may be paying more council tax than necessary.

Lewis explained that if a person, or someone they live with, has a severe mental impairment (SMI), they may be eligible for a council tax discount.

If a person lives alone they get a 100% discount, and if they live with someone with an SMI there is a 25% discount.

