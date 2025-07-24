Huge tire flies off monster truck mid-show as shocked spectators watch on

A monster truck's huge tire flew off mid-performance in Washington state, dramatic video from Sunday (20 July) shows.

The incident occurred during the Malicious Monster Truck Tour at Thunderbird Stadium in Bremerton.

Footage shows the tire coming away from the vehicle as it jumped before rolling away and eventually landing in the parking lot.

Event organisers said multiple cars were damaged.

"The truck involved was running industry-standard wheel restraints. Fact is, there is no piece of metal in existence that will always stand up to the forces involved in monster truck competition. We were quickly in contact with both the Kitsap County Fair Board & a fencing company to collaborate on a plan of action to help reduce the risk of similar incidents in the future," they said.