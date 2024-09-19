Timelapse shows stunning view of partial lunar eclipse

A timelapse captures a stunning view of this week's partial lunar eclipse on Tuesday, 17 September, as seen from Alabama.

Russ McKinney, who created the video, said he used almost 3000 photos, taken every 5 seconds, to compose the timelapse.

He said the clip starts just as the Moon rises, causing the orange tint, and finishes as the eclipse ends.

The rare partial lunar eclipse coincided with a supermoon, which appeared bigger and brighter on Tuesday night.

The eclipse occurred with around 4 per cent of the Moon's disc covered in darkness.