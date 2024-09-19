Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:20
Timelapse shows stunning view of partial lunar eclipse
A timelapse captures a stunning view of this week's partial lunar eclipse on Tuesday, 17 September, as seen from Alabama.
Russ McKinney, who created the video, said he used almost 3000 photos, taken every 5 seconds, to compose the timelapse.
He said the clip starts just as the Moon rises, causing the orange tint, and finishes as the eclipse ends.
The rare partial lunar eclipse coincided with a supermoon, which appeared bigger and brighter on Tuesday night.
The eclipse occurred with around 4 per cent of the Moon's disc covered in darkness.
