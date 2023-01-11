CCTC footage shows alleged murderer fleeing scene in Bournemouth

CCTV footage purports to show an alleged murderer fleeing after fatally stabbing a 21-year-old during a row over an electric scooter in Bournemouth.

This footage allegedly shows Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai, on trial for murder, being chased by the victim’s friend James Medway after the attack.

Thomas Roberts died after being stabbed twice in the early hours of 12 March last year.

Prosecutors said Mr Medway got on the defendant’s parked electric scooter outside a Subway shop and was confronted, leading to an argument.

Abdulrahimzai has pled guilty to manslaughter but denies the charge of murder.

