Rachel Reeves calls for Rishi Sunak to do ‘the right thing’ and sack Nadhim Zahawi

Rachel Reeves has called for Rishi Sunak to sack Nadhim Zahawi as Conservative Party chairman in light of claims about his tax affairs.

Nadhim Zahawi, a former chancellor, is under pressure after it was reported that he paid one million pounds to HMRC as part of a tax settlement.

The shadow chancellor said the story "pretty much epitomises this conservative cabinet" and highlights a lack of transparency.

She also quipped that aircrew had to "do the seatbelt demonstration several times before the prime minister finally got it" on his recent trip to Blackpool.

Sign up for our newsletters.