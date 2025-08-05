‘Concerning’ video of masked naked man walking street at night investigated by police

Police are investigating footage of a masked man walking naked down a street in Lancashire, which has been widely shared online.

Footage shows a man, wearing only a mask and a pair of black-and-white trainers, crossing a road before walking past several homes in the area of Westby Street, Cleveland Road, and Bannister Street last month.

Lancashire Police said the incident took place at around 12.50am on 18 July.

“We are aware of a concerning video circulating on social media of a naked male wearing a face covering walking around Lytham in the early hours of the morning,” a police spokesman said.