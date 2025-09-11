NASA have revealed new test results on a "leopard-spotted" rock sample may be the clearest sign of life ever found on Mars.

Administrator of NASA and US Secretary of Transport Sean Duffy said: "A year ago, we thought we found signs of microbial life on the Mars surface. We put it out to our scientific friends to analyse it. They've come back and said, 'Listen, we can't find another explanation.'"

According to NASA, Mars was filled with rivers and ponds billions of years ago which they believe could have provided a potential habitat for life.