Man charged with Natalie McNally’s murder ‘staged’ livestream as alibi

A man charged with the murder of expectant mother Natalie McNally allegedly staged a gaming livestream as an alibi.

Stephen McCullagh broadcast a video of himself playing Grand Theft Auto for six hours on the night she was killed.

The court heard that examination by cyber experts indicated that the video was prerecorded and played out as if live.

McCullagh was remanded in custody after appearing before a district judge on Thursday, 2 February.

Ms McNally was fatally stabbed in her home in Lurgan, Northern Ireland, on the night of 18 December.

