Nato to deploy thousands of commandos to nations near Ukraine

Nato is ramping up its military response after Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine, saying it had activated defence plans and would boost the alliance’s “deterrence and defence” by beefing up land, sea and air forces.

Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Thursday, confirming the worst fears of the West with the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two.

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance had also activated defence plans to give military commanders the ability to move forces, including those at high readiness.

Sign up to our newsletters here