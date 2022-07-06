NCA arrest members of major migrants smuggling network in London

The National Crime Agency (NCA) arrested in London six members of a criminal network believed to have smuggled 10,000 people to the UK on small boats.

The NCA worked with law enforcement in France, Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands to disrupt a group sending dinghies from Turkey to be used for Channel crossings.

Around 40 suspects - including leaders of the gang - were arrested in a series of coordinated raids across Europe, with more than 100 inflatable boats, and over 1,200 life jackets seized.

