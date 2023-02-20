Mardi Gras: Police attend scene where young girl among gunshot victims

Footage shared on social media shows police on the scene of a mass shooting at New Orleans’ Mardi Gras parade, which killed one and left four others, including a young girl, wounded.

The suspected gunman has been arrested after shots erupted along the route of the popular Krewe of Bacchus parade at around 9.30pm on Sunday night.

“We were able to find two weapons on scene and also apprehended what we believe to be a shooter,” Police Chief Deputy Hans Ganthier of the New Orleans Police Department said.

Authorities added that they are not ruling out additional suspects.

