Gas station fire erupts after teen driver's stunt goes wrong

A gas station pump in Rochester, New York, burst into flames after a teenage driver attempted to do a “burnout” stunt in a car park.

Footage shows the driver crashing into the pump, which then explodes, causing a fire.

Police say the incident took place in the early hours of Sunday, 4 December.

Officials identified the driver as Ryan Odell, 18, from Ogden, New York.

Odell was arrested and charged with criminal mischief in the fourth degree and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.

