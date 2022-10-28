New York Post says employee was behind ‘vile’ hacked headlines

The New York Post has said that an employee was behind a website hack which saw a series of disturbing posts and headlines.

Among said "vile" headlines was a tweet calling for the “assassination” of New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, known as AOC.

Other politicians threatened in the hacked tweets include Joe Biden, Texas governor Greg Abbott, and representative Josh Gottheimer.

In a statement provided to The Independent, a spokesperson for the Post said: “The New York Post’s investigation indicates that the unauthorised conduct was committed by an employee, and we are taking appropriate action.”

Sign up for our newsletters.