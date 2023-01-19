‘I am human’: Jacinda Ardern resigns as prime minister of New Zealand

Jacinda Ardern resigned as the prime minister of New Zealand in a shock announcement on Thursday, 19 January.

The 42-year-old won't be seeking re-election later this year as she no longer has "enough in the tank to do it justice."

She appeared to be fighting back tears as she broke the news to the world.

"This has been the most fulfilling five and a half years of my life," she said.

Ms Ardern assured the public that there is no other "real reason" for her resignation other than the fact that she is "human" and it was her time.

