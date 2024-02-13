Jump to content
Rhys Jones | Tuesday 13 February 2024 15:48 GMT

New Zealand pilot taken hostage tells wife and young son ‘It’s me’ in chilling new ‘proof of life’ video

A New Zealand pilot who was taken hostage by West Papua rebels has sent a heartbreaking video message to his wife and daughter.

The video of Phillip Mark Mehrtens, 38, was taken on 22 December 2023 but only released in February 2024, a year after he was taken hostage by the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPN-PB).

Looking gaunt and dishevelled, the former Jetstar pilot says: “Hello, it’s me,” and nervously chuckles.

“I’m OK, they are treating me well. I’m trying to stay positive and I hope that you and Jacob are healthy and doing OK and getting support,” he says.

The pilot was abducted for the group to use as a bargaining chip in their independence movement.

Mr Mehrtens was working for Indonesian company Susi Air when he was abducted after landing on a remote airstrip in the Nduga province, in Indonesia’s western half of New Guinea.

