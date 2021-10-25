Sajid Javid has said the government is “leaning towards” making Covid-19 vaccines compulsory for NHS staff.

Roughly 106,000 within the health service are yet to get jabbed and the health secretary has told Sky News it could become mandatory to help protect both them and the “vulnerable people” they look after in hospital.

“We’ve yet to make a final decision, but I’m leaning towards it,” Mr Javid said.

“The people that they are looking after so well are naturally vulnerable, that’s why they are in hospital. It’s about giving them protection too.”

